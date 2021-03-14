Submit a Hotline Complaint

OIG Hotline Operations accepts tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ programs. Every report we receive is important, however, not every submission results in an investigation. Due to the high volume of complaints we receive, it is not possible to contact every complainant. However, Hotline tips are incredibly valuable, and we appreciate your efforts to help us stamp out fraud, waste, and abuse.

What You Need to Know

HHS-OIG’s Hotline reviews and investigates thousands of complaints each year. We recommend you review Before You Submit a Complaint to understand the type of complaints we do and do not investigate and the complaint process.

Start your online complaint with HHS-OIG by selecting an option below. We accept complaints about fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and other HHS programs and from HHS employees, grantees and contractors who are reporting wrongdoing at HHS and its programs (whistleblowers) for the first time.

For Immediate Emergency Assistance, Call 911 If you are experiencing a Medical Emergency, or require Emergency Services, please Contact local Emergency Medical Services, Dial 911.

HHS-OIG can only accept unclassified complaints online For instructions on filing a tip on a CLASSIFIED matter, call 1-800-447-8477.

Línea Directa de Comunicación del OIG – Sección de Operaciones

Contactar la línea directa de comunicación del OIG es tan fácil. La línea directa de comunicación del OIG acepta la información y quejas de todas las fuentes sobre la posibilidad de fraude, despilfarro, abuso ó mala administración dentro de los programas del Departamento Estadounidense de Salud & Servicios Humanos (U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).